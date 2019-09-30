RefToken Trading 112.5% Higher Over Last Week (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 49.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One RefToken token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. During the last week, RefToken has traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $246,385.00 and $439.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.25 or 0.05329964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

