Refereum (RFR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,384.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Gate.io and Bittrex. Refereum has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $103,384.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,076,075,398 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex, DDEX, Cobinhood and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

