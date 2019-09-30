Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) Insider Sells £65,369.25 in Stock

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) insider Peter Brotherton sold 76,905 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £65,369.25 ($85,416.50).

Shares of Redcentric stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.12). 3,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Redcentric PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.49.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

