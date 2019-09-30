Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WEIR GRP PLC/S (WEGRY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS: WEGRY):

9/28/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

9/21/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/18/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/14/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/23/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/17/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2019 – WEIR GRP PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

