Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.65

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.65 and traded as low as $167.00. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $167.50, with a volume of 159,699 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.65. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £43,940 ($57,415.39).

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

