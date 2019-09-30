QChi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $154,142.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, QChi has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $154,142.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00190225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01055075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091111 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,430,372 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

