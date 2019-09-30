QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

QADA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

QAD stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $926.72 million, a PE ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $28,904.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,467,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,047,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $127,590.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,467,095 shares in the company, valued at $189,985,550.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,888. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 83.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QAD by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

