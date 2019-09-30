Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.