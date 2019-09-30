PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $413,354.00 and $28,504.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00190565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.01026847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

