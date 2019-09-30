Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $246.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

