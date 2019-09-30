Prudential PLC Sells 344,428 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 37.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 344,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.41. 2,369,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.