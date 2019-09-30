Prudential PLC Buys New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,357,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,517,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,571,000 after purchasing an additional 655,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 215,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

