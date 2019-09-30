Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,266,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.63. 336,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,262. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.
Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.
