Propy Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Propy has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $62,817.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,623,486 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Upbit, Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

