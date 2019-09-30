Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.36 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $833,851.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OOOBTC, HBUS and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.05377043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,624,737,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,455,831,186 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, HBUS, LBank, Bitfinex and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.