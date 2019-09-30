Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on Progress Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.06. 572,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,825. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

