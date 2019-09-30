Private Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after buying an additional 10,735,173 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after buying an additional 364,769 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,142,000 after buying an additional 627,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. 1,157,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,957. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.