Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,322 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,029 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. 60,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,273. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.