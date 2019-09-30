Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.10. 1,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

