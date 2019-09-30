Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PRMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

