Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
PRMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
In related news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 207,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
