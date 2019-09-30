Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.04. 288,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

