Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases Shares of 655,800 Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. 138,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.