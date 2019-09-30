Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 291,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $33,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 627,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,737. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

