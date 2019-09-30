Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,376,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.37% of Ascena Retail Group worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASNA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 159.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASNA shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

ASNA remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

