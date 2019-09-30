Primecap Management Co. CA Buys New Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of BJs Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, SVP Kirk Saville sold 4,343 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $112,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 6,943 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $188,363.59. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,346,273 shares of company stock valued at $86,166,366. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. 294,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,241. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.