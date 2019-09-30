Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 3,600 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,600 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.61% of Altair Engineering worth $46,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. 42,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,409. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $2,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,501 shares of company stock valued at $15,970,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

