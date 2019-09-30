Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.74) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.80 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.62.

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

