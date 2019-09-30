Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. Premier has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $111,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Premier by 401.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

