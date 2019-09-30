Polis Market Capitalization Tops $14.09 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 192.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Polis has traded up 164.6% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00020783 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. Polis has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $12,443.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,181,298 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

