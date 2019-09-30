PolicyPal Network (PAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One PolicyPal Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, DDEX and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. PolicyPal Network has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolicyPal Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00192057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.01053435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00092475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolicyPal Network is www.policypal.network . PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The official message board for PolicyPal Network is medium.com/@policypalnet

PolicyPal Network Token Trading

PolicyPal Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CPDAX, IDEX, DDEX, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolicyPal Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolicyPal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolicyPal Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolicyPal Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.