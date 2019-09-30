Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Set at $3.50 by B. Riley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) received a $3.50 target price from analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.96.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 2,531,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $667.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $10,731,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

