Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Trading Up 0.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.29, approximately 13,965 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 59,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.15.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$134.25 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

