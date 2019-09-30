Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $185.00 Price Target for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.28.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,563. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $165.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

