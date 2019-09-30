Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.71% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 54.6% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $923,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $5,970,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $40.84. 17,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,755. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.