Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $1,239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,810 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

KALU stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,477. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

