Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,911 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.65% of Timkensteel worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $82,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.30. 6,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,678.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,660.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

