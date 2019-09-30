Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 3.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,954.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.