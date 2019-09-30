Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 274,844 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.13% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 1,074,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.30%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

