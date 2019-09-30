Phantasma 1-Day Volume Tops $335,015.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $335,015.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

