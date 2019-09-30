PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PUGOY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

