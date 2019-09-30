PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

PUGOY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.