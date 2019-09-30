Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.63% of Penske Automotive Group worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.99. 2,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

