Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.25. Pensare Acquisition shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pensare Acquisition stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448,655 shares during the quarter. Pensare Acquisition makes up approximately 2.3% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 9.12% of Pensare Acquisition worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

