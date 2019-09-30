Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) Trading Down 3.3%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:MDP)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.16, 11,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 8,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.26.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pediapharm Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pediapharm (CVE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

