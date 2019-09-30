Paypex (PAYX) Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Paypex token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Paypex has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Paypex has a market capitalization of $723,678.00 and approximately $26,430.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

