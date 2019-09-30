Payfair Hits Market Capitalization of $31,843.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. In the last week, Payfair has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Payfair has a total market cap of $31,843.00 and approximately $944.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

