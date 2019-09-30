PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0279

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $856,203.00 and $85,752.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00190565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.01026847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

