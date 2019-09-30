Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 678,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 368,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,676. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.