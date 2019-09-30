Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Jon Christianson Sells 6,500 Shares

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Jon Christianson sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

Palomar stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,371. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Palomar to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

