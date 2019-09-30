Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 580,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.78. 17,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,314. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

