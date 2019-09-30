Oppenheimer Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price objective on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 596,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 458,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

